BuhariMustGo Protest Rocks Abuja

Some protesters have taken to the streets of Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city to demand the exit of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The protest tagged #BuhariMustGo started in the early hours of Monday, with the protesters chanting ‘Buhari Must Go’ and anti-government slogans.

A video seen by SaharaReporters shows some of the protesters saying they could not even burn a tyre because there was no fuel to do so, which was a veiled reference to how Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol had increased under the government of Buhari from N87 to about N160.

The protesters could be heard chanting: “Se democracy be this, se democracy be this, people dey die like flies, se democracy be this (Is this a democracy? People are dying like flies, is this a democracy)?

Also on June 12, Democracy Day, many Nigerians also trooped to the streets in many states across the country to say they were tired of the government of Buhari.

Some of the complaints include worsening insecurity, poor economy, and massive unemployment.

For instance, in Ibadan, Oyo State and Akure, Ondo State, socio-economic activities were grounded to a halt following the June 12 protest embarked upon by the youths.

The youths in their numbers took to the streets to join their counterparts across the country to demand good governance and end the challenges confronting the country.

As early as 7:30 am, the youths converged on various locations in the capital citiesx chanting “Buhari must go”.

#BuhariMustGo slogan was started by the #RevolutionNow movement of human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore.



