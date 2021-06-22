Buratai Appointed Nigeria’s Ambassador To Benin Republic

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai (rtd), has been deployed to Benin Republic.

While General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin (rtd), former Chief of Defence Staff, has been appointed the head of mission to Cameroon.

At a brief ceremony in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, presented letters of credence to the ex-service chiefs.

This was disclosed by Mr Kimiebi Ebienfa, information officer of the ministry.

“The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Geoffrey Onyeama today 22 June 2021, presented Letters of Credence to the Ambassador-Designate of Nigeria to the Republic of Cameroon, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin (Retired) and the Ambassador-Designate of Nigeria to the Republic of Benin, Lt.Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai (Retired).”

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs during the brief ceremony congratulated the immediate past service chiefs on their appointment by Mr. President and called on them to deploy their wealth of experience to promote Nigeria’s interest during their tour of duty in countries of accreditation,” he said in a statement.

However, the statement was silent on the postings of the other former Service chiefs, Vice Admiral Ibok- Ette Ibas (retired) former Chief of Naval Staff; Air Vice Marshal Sadique Abubakar (retired), ex-Chief of Air Staff and and Air Vice Marshal Muhammad S. Usman (Rtd), former Chief of Defense Intelligence.

Daily Trust reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had, on February 4, 2021, appointed the ex-service chiefs as non-career ambassadors.

The president appointed the ex-service chiefs in 2015 and refused to bow to the pressure to relieve them of their duties until they “voluntarily resigned”.

Their ambassadorial appointment sparked public outrage, with calls on the Senate to reject their nominations.

Despite the outrage, the Senate, on February 23, 2021, confirmed their nominations.



https://dailytrust.com/breaking-buratai-appointed-nigerias-ambassador-to-benin-republic