California: Hero Dog Pushes Owner Out Of The Way Of A Rattlesnake, Gets Bitten

A hero labrador has saved his teen owner’s life after pouncing to the rescue as he defended him from a rattlesnake.

Alex Loredo was bringing the washing in at his family home in Sand Diego, California when he heard rattling coming from under the table outside.

The 18-year-old’s “heart just dropped” when he saw a rattlesnake waiting.

That was, up until his hero Marley came to the rescue as the seven-year-old labrador retriever jumped at the snake.

Alex told NBC San Diego: “Before I could even turn, Marley had run out the door, pushed me out of the way, and gotten in between the snake and me.

“My heart just dropped. My first thought was, ‘Oh no, I’m going to lose my best friend.’

The snake managed to dig its fangs into Marley twice, “one on his tongue and the other his neck”, with the snake quickly fleeing after biting the dog.

Alex quickly sought medical help. He said: “It was complete panic.

“My heart was racing, and I didn’t know what was going to happen next. To be completely honest, I thought he was just going to die in the car.”

Marley suffered two potentially deadly bites from the rattlesnake

Since the attack, Alex has set up a GoFundMe that has raised over $12,000 to help pay for the medical bills after Alex wrote that he had drained his savings.

Alex also revealed that the local vet didn’t have any anti-venom vaccine meaning he had to drive 25 minutes to the other pet hospital in the area.

Alex wrote on the fundraising page: “Marley’s face started to swell up and he began to start having breathing complications. Blood also began to start pouring from his mouth.

“I was so scared and tried to keep my cool and think fast because time was not on our side. I was able to call ahead of time to check him in and the technician were there waiting for my best friend.

“This was the most horrifying moment of my life, not knowing if your best friend was going to make it through.”

Marley was kept in at the hospital for two nights, with the hero dog now back to normal. Alex’s “best friend” has suffered nerve damage in his tongue and jaw, and is currently on medication as well as having regular therapy.

Marley was given to Alex to help him lose weight when he was younger, and now the 18-year-old is appealing for money to repay his hero.



https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/world-news/hero-labrador-pushes-owner-out-24360204