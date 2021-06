Can a Nigerian hard-worker get rich from a 9 to 5 monthly salary without involving in runs?

I don’t mean politics where the politicians allawees are higher than their salary.

I mean genuine salary earners who don’t engage in illegal activities to make extra income at their workplaces?

