I just recently gave my life to Christ before I was into fraud and redeeming of gift card by Yahoo boiz… I was planning to establish on intimacy gadget business what should be done i have quit fraud but is redeeming of gift card a sin and can a Christian sell intimacy gadgets and all this enlargement cream

