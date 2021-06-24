Can A Woman Be Pregnant For 9 Months Without Knowing She’s Pregnant?

I have a neighbour that came three days ago that she has given birth, I was surprised. in facts everyone around the neighborhood was surprised. Her Tummy was very flat, for once she never look like a pregnant woman. everyone around us whom has given birth shown the sign and symptoms of a pregnant woman but this lady everyone is just surprise.

This couple has been married for 9 years without a baby. We are all surprised there was never any changes in her body she was very strong all thru this 9 months of the claim pregnancy according to the husband he said the wife give birth in a native place we ask of the address to greet her the man refused to disclose it, saying they will be coming home soon.

