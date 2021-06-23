Can I Be Employed As A Full Time Staff With A 3rd Class Degree?

I work with a one of the major company in the paint sector…

I have been working there as a contract staff for 3 years but now i applied for a vacant post in the same company for a full staff role….

My question is will I be considered for a full staff role even with a 3rd class?

I have done written interview and i passed

I have done one on one interview too but I’m expecting the reply….

I’m only scared if my 3rd class certificate will be considered….

And also….I am almost through with my post graduate degree

Pls advice