The Catholic church has banned Ejike Mbaka, spiritual director of Adoration Ministries Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), from commenting on partisan politics.

In a letter to Mbaka, a copy of which was obtained by TheCable, Callistus Onaga, Catholic bishop of Enugu diocese, also converted the adoration ministry to chaplaincy.

Unlike in the past where Mbaka solely oversees the activities of the ministry as its spiritual director, making it chaplaincy brings it under the control of the Enugu diocese and gives the bishop the power to appoint a chaplain to oversee its operations.

Although the bishop said Mbaka still leads the chaplaincy, he added that he (bishop) can appoint any ministerial officer “to assist the chaplains to oversee the pastoral activities of the ministry.”

The letter, which is dated June 3, contains the diocesan directives and guidelines for the conduct of the adoration ministry.

The directives were announced just as Mbaka is set to resume activities of the ministry which was suspended following his one-month private retreat.

The priest went on the retreat after the controversies that trailed his recent clash with the presidency.

https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-catholic-church-bans-mbaka-from-commenting-on-partisan-politics