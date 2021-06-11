Catholic Priest Builds A New House For An Old Widow In Benue State (Photos)

A priest of the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Father Solomon Ukeyima and his friends have gifted a poor aged woman a furnished house, IgbereTV has learned.

Mama Agatha Kwasena who has been living in a squalid hut for years was handed the keys on June 8, 2021 upon completion and dedication.

Father Ukeyima who is the Parish Priest of St. Augustine’s Demekpe, Makurdi traced the woman’s background after “her widow’s mite” gift of six eggs during sympathy visit to him after a robbery incident at the parish house last year.

