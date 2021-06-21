CCTV Footage Of A Just Concluded Robbery At A Salon In Lagos (Video)

CCTV captures a sad moment when two thugs busted into a barbing saloon and assaulted a young man in the saloon and stole away valuables from the saloon.

This video showed a moment when one of the thugs, held a cutlass and chased the young man in the saloon which could be seen as he was trying to defend himself from being robbed of his phone.

While the other thug was busy stealing from the lockers and other valuables in the barbing saloon.

The two thieves left the premises hiding their weapons secretly as the outside CCTV camera was able to pick their faces as they left the saloon with their loots

WATCH VIDEO

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KqWP8KpKf-c