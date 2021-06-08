Celebrity Fight: Tiwa Savage & Seyi Shey Exchange Words As They Meet (Video)

Check out the argument that broke out between Tiwa savage and Seyi shay

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hQEgFdUvT7M

It all happened just now. Seyi Shay walked up to Tiwa to say hi and Tiwa wasn’t having it after all the insults she (Tiwa) has received from Seyi Shay and Victoria Kimani over the years. Tiwa says to her “Don’t say hi to me ever. Let sleeping Dogs lie. Shey you blocked me on Instagram, block me in real life too. We are not friends”.

Source tundeednut

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CP2_56hJpIg/?utm_medium=copy_link

