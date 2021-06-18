Celebrity Stylist, Toyin Lawani Shows Off Her Baby Bump (Pictures)

Shared with Caption …

Shout out to my Amazing creative Genius husband @segun_wealth �����

Both pictures taken ist of March for my Birthday, But he edited the Bump to perfection to hide it , cause I wasn’t ready to share my happiness with the world , if not for the wedding I still wouldn’t have shared it �������

We let you in on what we want you to see , if you like insinuate all you want , carry gist all you want , if I didn’t post it , I didn’t confirm it ,

We kept this image for months till date , when I was ready to post , he Retouched it in another format , popped the stomach abit , tattoos abit and made it dreamingly Heavenly ����� you cant kuku say i went to do the henna on my body all over again to prove a point , it takes 8weeks to fade out ���� @segun_wealth chop kiss � you a just too creative like me ✌️✌️✌️✌️I control my private life , you should do too , social media is a market place for me , if it’s not about my money , I’m not interested, A Big thank you to @iyaeweherbs_ng I’m super happy to be on this journey Again , i thank the day I embraced the herbs , it took 9years between TIANNAH and tenor , now another 7 years between this next journey , which variously I almost paid a surrogate to carry the baby for me , due to the fear of the side effects I had with tenor , you don’t want to experience non stop bleeding in your life oo or breathing issues , my doctors outrightly told me before I got pregnant for @thereallordmaine Pls try have one more baby and take this womb out , it can’t be managed , see what God cannot do does not exist ,most people don’t know your story or hidden battles , i know i only show my strong side, which i will continue to do to show people hope, even from hospital bed atimes im. Working and posting online without saying nothing, But just always thank God for whatever situation you find yourself, Your happiness is key ���

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CQRDjOOnXr4/