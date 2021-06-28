Challenges Young Entrepreneurs Face In Nigeria

Guys please share the current challenges youre facing as a growing entrepreneur and how u intend to tackle dem.

As an automobile electrician with roughly 3 years experience, I am currently having challenges of making money daily. Sometimes once in a week, some times throughout the week. I wish The income becomes steady, so i can have an organised financial pattern. Like during the dry days, I would have fall back to my previous savings.

I will gladly welcome ideas on how to move my finance forward and steady!

Thanks