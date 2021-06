Connect on Linked in

Actor and rapper, Charles Okocha (a.k.a Igwe 2Pac) has surprised his mum with bundles of naira notes on her birthday, IgbereTV reports.

A video shared on his Instagram handle yesterday was captioned;

“All that RAGGIDI RACKS for my Mama @ngoziokocha_

I challenge y’all to rain some Raggidi Racks on your mum… les go!!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQleIdSD92X/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MB9Tgt6OdgI