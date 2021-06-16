Checkout Before And After Pregnancy Pictures Of These 8 Nigerian Celebrities

Pregnancy is not an easy ride, it’s a bumpy ride filled with alot of things, that’s why we can’t help but celebrate our Mother’s. Being a Mother is not easy, because she would get pregnant, her tummy would stretch. Her body would change, bigger feet, fatter body, she would feel pains and get sick. Then it come stop time for her to actually have a baby, that’s when the real pain comes.

This is why most people have taken time to document these memories, so as to cherish them forever. They have taken time to take beautiful pictures, and also beautiful videos to save the memories forever. Some Women take these pictures without clothes, while some are very creative.

Even our popular Nollywood celebrities are not left out, those ones that have given birth took beautiful maternity photoshoot. I have compiled a few of them, and I placed these pictures alongside the pictures of them with their kids, after child birth.

See the Beautiful pictures below;

1. Regina Daniels, during her pregnancy and after she gave birth to her handsome boy.

2. Yvonne Jegede during and after pregnancy

3. Tboss Before and After child birth

4. Toyin Abraham before and after

5. Chacha Eke before and After Pregnancy

6. Simi Before and after Pregnancy

7. Ruth Kadri before and After pregnancy

8. Mimi Orjiekwe before and after

Written By Mr. Donald