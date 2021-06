$18,000,000 (N8.9 Billion) for a watch? Floyd Mayweather’s watch was made by Jacob&Co. Davido can buy it jor… He is 30BG (30 Billion Gang) 30 – 18 = N12 Billion go remain. I’m sure if Buhari sees this post, he will borrow money from Mayweather, since him like to borrow borrow.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CP3yZjXpmEa/?utm_medium=copy_link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NWxztU9ftBU