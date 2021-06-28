Checkout Food Price Inflation In Nigeria 2021 (Photo)

As shared by Mr. Dipo

@asemota The open source DATA freely available in the local and super markets is glaring but govt want us to hallucinate with the delusional 18% inflation. Maize, Cassava and Beans the staple food items are now mor expensive than foreign rice.



https://twitter.com/edoyakulo/status/1409490095586091011?s=09

Food Price Inflation after Border Closure

25-Jun-21

SN ITEM Before Current Percentage Remark

1 Maize 80.00 400.00 400% Mudu

2 Millet 80.00 380.00 375% Mudu

3 Cassava Flour (Elubo) 80.00 300.00 275% Mudu

4 Veg Oil 6,000.00 22,000.00 267% 25Ltr Keg

5 Beans Brown 250.00 900.00 260% Mudu

6 Garri White 6,000.00 21,500.00 258% Bag

7 Garri Yellow 7,000.00 24,000.00 243% Bag

8 PalmOil 7,000.00 21,000.00 200% 25Ltr Keg

9 Titus Fish 10,000.00 30,000.00 200% Carton

10 Crayfish 500.00 1,500.00 200% mudu

11 Beans white 250.00 700.00 180% Mudu

12 Spaghetti 1,800.00 4,800.00 167% Pack

13 Yam Flour 300.00 700.00 133% Mudu

14 Rice 15,000.00 30,000.00 100% Bag

15 Egg 900.00 1,700.00 89% Crate

16 Semo 2,200.00 4,100.00 86% 10Kg

17 Local Rice 13,000.00 23,500.00 81% Bag

18 Beef 1,000.00 1,700.00 70% per KG

19 Seasoning 250.00 380.00 52% Pack Compiled by @edoyakulo