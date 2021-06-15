Checkout Nigeria’s Largest Built-Up Urban Areas In 2021 – Demographia

Demographia recently released the largest built-up urban area in the world for 2021. Here’s how Nigeria’s top 15 cities compare with the rest of the world and their estimated population.
Lagos
Position in Nigeria: 1
Position in the World: 20
Estimated Population: 15.5 million
Onitsha
Position in Nigeria: 2
Position in the World: 64
Estimated Population: 6.9 million
Kano
Position in Nigeria: 3
Position in the World: 105
Estimated Population: 4.6 million
Note: we could clearly see that both Lagos and Onitsha are more populated than Kano according to international estimates.
Ibadan
Position in Nigeria: 4
Position in the World: 141
Estimated Population: 3.7 million
Abuja
Position in Nigeria: 5
Position in the World: 152
Estimated Population: 3.5 million
Benin City
Position in Nigeria: 6
Position in the World: 287
Estimated Population: 1.9 million
Port Harcourt
Position in Nigeria: 7
Position in the World: 324
Estimated Population: 1.7 million
Kaduna
Position in Nigeria: 8
Position in the World: 331
Estimated Population: 1.6 million
Benin City and Port Harcourt are more populated than Kaduna City. It seems the North inflates its population figures.
Enugu
Position in Nigeria: 9
Position in the World: 423
Estimated Population: 1.3 million
Ilorin
Position in Nigeria: 10
Position in the World: 434
Estimated Population: 1.2 million
Aba
Position in Nigeria: 11
Position in the World: 450
Estimated Population: 1.2 million
At position 450, Aba is one of the most built-up urban cities in the world. The city is more built-up than the capital of Czech Republic Prague (464), Seville in Spain (487) and the capital of Serbia, Belgrade (491).
Warri
Position in Nigeria: 12
Position in the World: 500
Estimated Population: 1.1 million
Nsukka
Position in Nigeria: 13
Position in the World: 536
Estimated Population: 995k
Nsukka is a village in Enugu and home to the Univeristy of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).
Maidugari
Position in Nigeria: 14
Position in the World: 594
Estimated Population: 879k
Despite being war-torn, Maiduguri is one of the most built-up urban in Nigeria. Impressive!!!
Jos
Position in Nigeria: 15
Position in the World: 602
Estimated Population: 867
Next time you want to insult your country, just know that Lagos ad Onitsha are more built-up than these heavy-weight global cities;
1. Dubai
2. Madrid
3. Singapore
4. Accra
5. Milan
6. Barcelona
7. Cape Town
8. Kuwait City (capital of Kuwait)
9. Detroit
10. Athens
11. Rome
12. Manchester City