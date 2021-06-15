Checkout Nigeria’s Largest Built-Up Urban Areas In 2021 – Demographia

Connect on Linked in

Demographia recently released the largest built-up urban area in the world for 2021. Here’s how Nigeria’s top 15 cities compare with the rest of the world and their estimated population.

Lagos

Position in Nigeria: 1

Position in the World: 20

Estimated Population: 15.5 million

Onitsha

Position in Nigeria: 2

Position in the World: 64

Estimated Population: 6.9 million

Kano

Position in Nigeria: 3

Position in the World: 105

Estimated Population: 4.6 million

Note: we could clearly see that both Lagos and Onitsha are more populated than Kano according to international estimates.

Ibadan

Position in Nigeria: 4

Position in the World: 141

Estimated Population: 3.7 million

Abuja

Position in Nigeria: 5

Position in the World: 152

Estimated Population: 3.5 million

Benin City

Position in Nigeria: 6

Position in the World: 287

Estimated Population: 1.9 million

Port Harcourt

Position in Nigeria: 7

Position in the World: 324

Estimated Population: 1.7 million

Kaduna

Position in Nigeria: 8

Position in the World: 331

Estimated Population: 1.6 million

Benin City and Port Harcourt are more populated than Kaduna City. It seems the North inflates its population figures.

Enugu

Position in Nigeria: 9

Position in the World: 423

Estimated Population: 1.3 million

Ilorin

Position in Nigeria: 10

Position in the World: 434

Estimated Population: 1.2 million

Aba

Position in Nigeria: 11

Position in the World: 450

Estimated Population: 1.2 million

At position 450, Aba is one of the most built-up urban cities in the world. The city is more built-up than the capital of Czech Republic Prague (464), Seville in Spain (487) and the capital of Serbia, Belgrade (491).

Warri

Position in Nigeria: 12

Position in the World: 500

Estimated Population: 1.1 million

Nsukka

Position in Nigeria: 13

Position in the World: 536

Estimated Population: 995k

Nsukka is a village in Enugu and home to the Univeristy of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

Maidugari

Position in Nigeria: 14

Position in the World: 594

Estimated Population: 879k

Despite being war-torn, Maiduguri is one of the most built-up urban in Nigeria. Impressive!!!

Jos

Position in Nigeria: 15

Position in the World: 602

Estimated Population: 867

Next time you want to insult your country, just know that Lagos ad Onitsha are more built-up than these heavy-weight global cities;

1. Dubai

2. Madrid

3. Singapore

4. Accra

5. Milan

6. Barcelona

7. Cape Town

8. Kuwait City (capital of Kuwait)

9. Detroit

10. Athens

11. Rome

12. Manchester City

http://www.demographia.com/db-worldua.pdf