I traveled down to my hometown and I engaged some persons to clear a bush in a plot of my land close to my building. It was done with benefits- the guys hunted and killed a snake and rabbit.

Guess what? The two creatures were roasted, cooked and used to prepare”ukpoka” (corn soup)- a delicious soup origin to some parts of Etsako-Edo peoplea. The soup was used to drive down a well prepared Eva.

We eat and eat and washed down with palmwine

@ Lala, come and join us o