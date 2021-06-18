Checkout The Monthly Budget Of A Youth Corper Serving In The North

Hello, I am corper serving in a semi-urban area in the north central region of Nigeria. My monthly allowance is N33,000 plus my employer’s monthly stipend of N4,000. My monthly total earning is N37,000.

Below is my monthly budget (NGN)

TRANSPORT – 3200

GAS – 1600

FOOD – 15,580

DATA & AIRTIME – 1500

MISCELLANEOUS – 1500

TOTAL MONTHLY EXPENSES – 23,000 (apx)

TOTAL MONTHLY SAVINGS – 14,000 + budget surplus

I have learnt to be frugal and only pay for needs and not wants ever since I started service because cost of living in Nigeria is very high. I am also brain storming on business and farming ideas to venture into to supplement my earnings.

Corpers in the house, how much do you earn, spend and save monthly?