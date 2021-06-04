Chelsea Extend Thomas Tuchel’s Contract To June 2024

Chelsea Football Club is very happy to confirm that, following our triumph in the Champions League, Thomas Tuchel’s contract has been extended by two years, as agreed when he joined the Club.

Our head coach took over the role in January and oversaw a rise up the Premier League table to a fourth-place finish, ensuring our place in the Champions League for 2021/22 even before being crowned its winners this season.

Chelsea under Tuchel also reached the FA Cup final where a single Leicester City goal defeated us, but silverware was captured two weeks later when Manchester City were beaten by an impressive all-round team display in Porto.

On the extension of his contract, Tuchel said: ‘I cannot imagine a better occasion for a contract renewal. I am grateful for the experience and very happy to stay part of the Chelsea family.‘

There is far more to come and we are looking forward to our next steps with ambition and much anticipation.’

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: ‘When Thomas joined us in January there was still so much to play for domestically and in Europe. He slotted in seamlessly and immediately became an integral part of the Chelsea family.

‘Returning us to the top four in the Premier League was crucial, and we could not be happier with our success in the Champions League which crowned a remarkable season at Chelsea.

‘We are obviously extremely pleased therefore to retain Thomas for a further two years, and look forward to more achievements in the coming seasons.’

In Tuchel’s 30 games in charge, there have been 19 victories and only five defeats, with just 16 goals conceded. Our head coach has been widely credited with building the team’s end-of-season success on an outstanding defence.

In addition to securing Champions League football for next season, on Saturday Tuchel became the first manager to reach back-to-back Champions League finals with two different clubs. Unlike the previous season with Paris Saint-Germain, Tuchel led the Blues to a historic victory to lift our second Champions League trophy.

