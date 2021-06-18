Chris Okotie Celebrates His 62nd Birthday After Mocking TB Joshua

Founder of the Household of God Church Rev. Chris Okotie on Wednesday clocked 62, days after releasing a statement mocking the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations Prophet Temitope Joshua, Igbere TV reports.

Okotie posted an article on Instagram written by his spokesman Ladi Ayodeji in his honour.

The article was titled “Okotie: A Troubadour and Myrmidon of Christ @ 62.”

Okotie had in his own article, which was released there days after Joshua died on June 5, described the prophet as “wizard at Endor who assumed the title Emmanuel”.

Writing about Okotie, Mr Ayodeji said, “It is written, ‘Teach us to number our days that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom.’ Simply put, a numerical accountability of time, fosters wisdom in the innermost recesses of our being.

“Consequently, I have come to redefine my philosophical centre of gravity and embrace a transcendent equanimity. I am a better man. I am a wiser man. I am a better servant of the Lord Jesus”. – Extracted from Okotie’s birthday allocution two years ago.

“I know Okotie has been Pastor of the Household of God Church for the past 34 years. His innovative presentation of the New Testament Church structure, and profound teaching have set his ministry on a pedestal from most local churches in Nigeria.

“In 2003, Okotie ran for President in the philosophical political concept called, ‘Messianicism’. He posited that the concept of sacrificial leadership would augur well for the prosperity and unity of Nigeria.

“This concept was developed and became the foundation of what he called ‘Aboriginal Democracy’. This informed his ‘letters pacifical’ which he wrote to the APC and PDP IN 2019 urging them to adopt him as a consensus remedial facilitator.”

He concluded that the issues Okotie “raised in his letters have become the basis for the seeming fragmentation of Nigeria today.”

“At 62, (Wednesday, June 16) we salute an icon who has demonstrated prodigious capacity in music, religion and politics. His convictions have laid neccessity on him to defend and confirm God’s word with concerted bravado. Truly, he is a ‘troubadour and myrmidon of Christ,’” he added.



