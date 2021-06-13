Christen Eriksen Alive, In Stable Condition – UEFA

Danish midfielder, Christen Eriksen is alive and well after collapsing on the pitch during a match with Finland on Saturday in the ongoing EURO 2020 competition.

Fans and officials were sent into a panic after Eriksen fell forwards unchallenged and became unresponsive. The team’s medical team quickly rushed to the scene and administered CPR until he regained consciousness.

According to beIN sports, Eriksen is alive and stable. beIN presenter, Jamal Jalabi said; “The player [Eriksen] is still alive, and his condition is stable.”

UPDATE:

UEFA has confirmed that Eriksen has been stabilised at the hospital. He’s alive and fine. Below is a statement from the football body;

“Following the medical emergency for Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET.”

“The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised”.

