Christian Eriksen Shares First Photo From Hospital Bed

Christian Eriksen had Collapsed in the 43rd minute of the Denmark Vs Finland Game on June 12, 2021.

He shared his first photo in hospital, since after the incident.

Hello everyone

Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family. ♥️�

I’m fine – under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.

Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark ��

Best

Christian



Christian Eriksen