Church Bishop Makes A List Of Adulterous Pastors & Politicians In Delta (Photos)

Church Bishop Makes A Comprehensive List Of Adulterous Pastors & Politicians In Isoko (Photos)

Church Bishop, Don Simon Osieme has compiled a comprehensive list of all adulterous pastors and politicians across Isoko land in Delta State.

Focus Naija can report that the cleric took to social media to announce his readiness to publish the list immediately after his children arrive safely in Texas, USA.

According to him, the list contains profile cases of adultery perpetrated by pastors and politicians with whom, when and where.

He said he started a socio-physio-tele-audio-spiritual investigation into the activities of the adulterous duo after so much preaching against the act that is considered an attempted murder.

However, he mentioned that the case of a particular pastor that slept with the wife of a prince from Olomoro was not included because he did not deny making out with the wife of the prince and also paid the mandatory adultery fees, goat, plantain ,yam and other requirements.

He wrote;

ADULTERYMANIA SAGA VS THE HIDDEN EYES

Adultery by a wife in Isoko tradition is attempted murder and in some cases very close to me, first degree murder.

Therefore, any man that consciously have sex with another man’s wife has deliberately attempted murder or committed murder

After so much preaching against adultery in Isoko, I started a socio-physio-tele-audio-spiritual investigation that can convince and satisfy any very critical jury to give a guilty verdict against any culprit

DON ZINO NO DEY FEAR YOU

More than enough evidence. A prominent pastor has been having sex with underaged girls. Pictures available

This bomb will be released as soon as my children have arrived Texas safely.

No current Isoko House of Assembly member is in this list. . The pastor that had sex with an Olomoro prince’s wife Last year is not included because he paid the mandatory adultery fees, goal, plantain ,yam and other requirements and he didn’t deny. Case closed .No dead political leader is documented

I have not and will not reveal this painstaking documents to anyone. Do not say I told you

This is not a hand grenade. It is not a landmine.

It is a dragon bomb.If we don’t do this, no married woman is safe in Isoko because they are using potent charms

Keep salivating. I won’t disappoint you

ALUTA CONTINUA, VICTORIA ACERTA

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=822867595312838&id=100027688140925