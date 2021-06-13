Citi Bank Interview

By on No Comment

Hi Everyone

I would need your opinion as regard the mail I received from Citi Bank after the interview

Please note that the mail was sent from Citi Talent Acquisition Team and also i will highlight only the first paragraph of the mail

Subject of the Mail: Invitation to Citi Talent
Community

You may have recently registered via our Talent Community page or had a recent conversation with one of our recruiters which led to a Talent Community career profile being created on your behalf.

Please nairalander who has gone through this stage please make una help me biko

Citi Bank Interview added by on
View all posts by →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.