Civil Servants Steal Nigeria’s Wealth Not Politicians – Senator Urhoghide

The senator representing Edo south in the Red Chamber, Mathew Urhoghide has said that Nigeria’s wealth is being stolen by civil servants and not politicians as widely believed.

Urhoghide made this comment in a recent interview with Roots TV monitored by POLITICS NIGERIA. He said that civil servants(accounting officers) are responsible for siphoning and embezzling huge sums of public funds.

“Everybody believes that any evil thing that happens in Nigeria is politicians of the political class but when you keep telling them that all the political parties including membership and everything, we are not up to 10% of our population.

“We do not form the majority of our population but findings that we have seen, the wealth stolen, the wealth of the public, the wealth of the citizens, the wealth in our system is not stolen by politicians. From our findings, look at the billions and billions we are talking about, tell me the politician that has that kind of money to steal at once.”

“Chief Executives, Accounting officers, when you say accounting officers, it’s ministries. We are not talking of ministers, we are talking of permanent secretaries. We believe there is no how money can be misappropriated by the minister without the connivance of the account officer who is the permanent secretary.”

“Nigerians must know that the greatest misuse of public funds comes from people within the bracket of the civil service”, he said.



