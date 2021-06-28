CJN Orders Justice Olasunbo To Retake Oath After Mentioning Allah

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, on Monday, asked Olasunbo Goodluck, one of the 18 newly sworn-in justices of the Court of Appeal to retake her oath of office because she replaced “God” with “Allah” in the officially recognised concluding remark.

Ms Goodluck who hails from Lagos, South-west Nigeria, broke the “So help me God” rule.

As the judge walked away from the microphone, the CJN ordered Ms Goodluck to return to the podium and say, “So help me God.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the inauguration was earlier scheduled to take place in April but had to be postponed due to the nationwide strike of the members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

The strike embarked upon by judiciary workers to press for the financial autonomy of the judiciary started on April 6 and went on to ground Nigerian courts and relevant institutions for over two months.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of the judges following their recommendation by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday, struck out a suit demanding three slots for the South-east region in the process of appointing the 18 judges.



