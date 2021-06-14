CNN’s Christiane Amanpour Diagnosed With Ovarian Cancer

Veteran Cable News Network (CNN) reporter, Christiane Amanpour, on Monday, announced that she is undergoing a round of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

In a message to viewers, Amanpour said the past four weeks, during which she has not appeared on CNN’s international outlets, has been “a roller coaster” for her and announced her diagnosis.

“During that time, like millions of women around the world, I have been diagnosed with ovarian cancer,” she said. “I’ve had successful major surgery to remove it and I’m now undergoing several months of chemotherapy for the very best possible long term prognosis.”

Amanpour, who is based in London, said she was grateful to have health insurance through work and “incredible doctors in a country underpinned by of course the brilliant NHS.”

“I’m telling you this in the interest of transparency,” she said. “But in truth really mostly as a shout out to early diagnosis. To urge women to educate themselves on this disease to get all the regular screenings and scans that you can, to always listen to your body, and of course, to ensure your legitimate medical concerns are not dismissed or diminished.”

Amanpour hosts the network’s flagship international affairs program. She has worked for the network since 1983.

Amanpour, 63, has been a longtime news figure at CNN, almost from its launch in the early 1980s. She worked there from 1983 to 2010, then left for a brief stint at ABC News, where she anchored This Week.

She returned to CNN in 2012. Bianna Golodryga has filled in for Amanpour on her CNN International show as she went through surgery and treatments.



