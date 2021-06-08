Comedian Beaten In Ibadan As Prank Goes Wrong (Pics, Video)

An upcoming comedian know as mc freedom got more than he bargained for when a prank went horribly wrong in Ibadan.

In the skit, he dressed as a native doctor and said he needed to use a young lady who was a virgin for ritual purposes.

All efforts by him and his camera crew to convince those around him that it was a prank fell on deaf ears as the market women and passers-by pounced on him.

He was beaten mercilessly and received deep cuts inflicted by a machete as the crowd descended on him and he almost got lynched in the process.

These so called pranksters need to be careful as the current security situation in Nigeria means no one is in the mood for these type of so called pranks.

The video is indeed graphic and has been blurred out in parts.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2icwjakHbJg