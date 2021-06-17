Considering The Situation Of Nigeria, How Are You Coping Without A Job?

Reminiscing, after a couple of years, i finally understand the grievances of millions of the unemployed. i mean one can literally feel the sting as soon as you are thrusted into the cold waters of reality after service.

Some people advocated saving allowee for the rainy days. Without mincing words, having obligations and being the sole facilitator of your well-being comes at a price of never having the privilege of having your money to yourself.

So then, what do you do? you graduated with the right honors and somewhat deemed intelligent but the course you seem to be charting has no longitude & latitude.

It is easy to be poetic about joblessness and talk about the mess we are in with the present Nigeria while some wallow in depression, constantly doubting their ability.

Prices have doubled, Food is for the rich.

it is as bad as it gets, is your faith waning or you remain staunch in your faith of a bright future? How do you pay bills?

How do you cope with the depression and seeing friends well on their way to that which you covet yourself?

Do you feel things or its just me, myself and my thoughts.

share your thoughts………..