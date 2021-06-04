Constitution Review: CAN Seek Ban Of Under 18 Marriages In Nigeria

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has advocated that 18 years should be the minimum age for marriage in the country.

The Christian body disclosed this at the ongoing public hearing organized by the House of Representatives Special Committee On The Review Of The Constitution in Akure, Ondo State capital.

According to the CAN President, Olasupo Ayokunle, the position was made in order to protect underage citizens from early marriage and abuse.

Ayokunle, who was represented by the Ondo State CAN Chairman, John Oladapo, while presenting the position of CAN at the public hearing lamented that the girl-child has been exposed to series of indecent tradition in some parts of the country.

CAN also advocated the rights of females, to contest or seek appointment based on equal opportunities that secure their active participation in politics.

“It should be made a law that anybody below the age of 18years is not matured enough for marriage across the nation. That’s the submission.

“We recommend that the constitution shall bring clarity and emphasis to recognising and affirming eighteen years as the age of maturity and that for sexual consent.

“Guarantee for the rights of women and girls, females, to contest or seek appointment based on equal opportunities that secure their active participation in politics.”



