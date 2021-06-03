Construction Of Ibom Industrial Park & Sterling Oil Company Begins In Akwa Ibom (Pix)

THE PERMANENT SECRETARY, SUBEB AND THE CHIEF OF STAFF TO GOVERNOR UDOM EMMANUEL, AKPARAWA EPHRAIM INYANGEYEN INSPECTS COMPANIES IN IKWE:

Aggressive Construction of Ibom Industrial Park and. Sterling Oil Company by Julius Berger take centre stage.

Earlier today the permanent secretary, SUBEB who is also the political leader of Ikwe , Elder Ezekiel Umoh and The chief of staff to the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Akparawa Ephraim Inyangeyen visited Ikwe Town in ONNA local government Area for official inspection of the construction going on at the INDUSTRIAL PARK and the level of work at STERLING OIL COMPANY .

Akparawa Inyangeyen was received at the palace of the village head by the village Council led by the village head, Etidung Friday Robinson, the deputy vilage head , chief Victor Udofia and Ikwe youths led by the youth President, Nsikan Gregory, women were not left out.

Elder Ezekiel Umoh commended the effort of the chief of staff to the Governor, Akparawa Ephraim Inyangeyen by always supporting Ikwe and Oniong being the leader of the said clan in ONNA, He applauded the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel for providing a level playing ground for companies to invest in Ikwe , ONNA and other parts of the Akwa Ibom State.

Mr.Uduak Obot, the Zonal Director of NCDMB, thanked the chief of staff for visiting the company and gave a run down about the industrial park stating the time it’s going to be completed and the capacity of the company in terms of employment .

Elder Ezekiel Umoh assured the company that Ikwe people are peace loving people and that they will cooperate to help the company stand while anticipating compensation for the host community as soon as possible.

Etidung Friday Robinson and Pastor Victor Udofia thanked the chief of staff and the permanent secretary for their support.

Akparawa Ephraim Inyangeyen expressed His profound gratitude to Ikwe for a warm reception and promised to bring the Governor to Ikwe and that the road from ndon eyo to Ikwe will be completed as soon as possible. Ikwe move, forward.

