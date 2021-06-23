Corper Salutes Her Elder Brother For Training Her In School (Photo)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM
A youth corper, Esther Chidinma Oyekwe, has celebrated her older brother who dropped out of school 11 years ago to become a trader so he could earn some money and see his siblings through their education, NaijaCover Reports.
Esther, a graduate of Madonna University, recently visited the market where her brother trades and celebrated him. Posting a video of her saluting her brother, the corper wrote;
”You sacrificed your Madonna university admission and went to serve a master so that we your brothers and sister will further our education,
You have been a father and bread winner for 12 years since our dad died
Yes ! 5 of us are graduates now
God bless you for your struggle and pains
It’s my honor and privilege to SALUTE you.
And to any of you that spent a dime or sacrificed your time for me during my year in school;
Please if you see my call
Know that I OWE you my deepest GRATITUDE SALUTE
#onedayitmustclick
This one has CLICKED
PS. I DIDN’T COME FROM A WEALTHY FAMILY BUT I CAME FROM A FAMILY THAT SACRIFICE BECAUSE OF LOVE AND HUMANITY.”
See Video Below:
