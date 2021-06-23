Corper Salutes Her Elder Brother For Training Her In School (Photo)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A youth corper, Esther Chidinma Oyekwe, has celebrated her older brother who dropped out of school 11 years ago to become a trader so he could earn some money and see his siblings through their education, NaijaCover Reports.

Esther, a graduate of Madonna University, recently visited the market where her brother trades and celebrated him. Posting a video of her saluting her brother, the corper wrote;

”You sacrificed your Madonna university admission and went to serve a master so that we your brothers and sister will further our education,

You have been a father and bread winner for 12 years since our dad died

Yes ! 5 of us are graduates now

God bless you for your struggle and pains

It’s my honor and privilege to SALUTE you.

And to any of you that spent a dime or sacrificed your time for me during my year in school;

Please if you see my call

Know that I OWE you my deepest GRATITUDE SALUTE

#onedayitmustclick

This one has CLICKED

PS. I DIDN’T COME FROM A WEALTHY FAMILY BUT I CAME FROM A FAMILY THAT SACRIFICE BECAUSE OF LOVE AND HUMANITY.”

See Video Below:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CQdWb_0gMXi/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=8327311a-f360-4d43-9748-b1afb5ed90cd&ig_mid=E0E58626-E2E7-4188-B10A-D23F9D7D7D5D

