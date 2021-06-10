Corruption: Buhari Expresses Frustration Over Slow Justice System

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that fighting corruption with the slow pace of the justice system in the country is difficult.

He expressed frustration that corruption cases now takes 10 years to prosecute because the corrupt rich could employ top lawyers and prolong their cases.

The President stated this Thursday in an Exclusive Interview on the ‘Good Morning Show’ of ARISE News Channel, a broadcast arm of THISDAY.

https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2021/06/10/corruption-buhari-expresses-frustration-over-slow-justice-system/amp/?__twitter_impression=true

