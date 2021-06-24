Court Grants Baba Ijesha ₦2 Million Bail

Nollywood actor, Olarenwaju Omiyinka alias Baba Ijesha has been granted bail.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja Special Offences Court granted bail in the sum of two million naira and two sureties to Omiyinka.

POLITICS NIGERIA learned that the judge ordered that one of the sureties must be a blood relative of the defendant and the other, a lawyer.

The defendant is facing a six-count charge bordering on indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault by penetration.



