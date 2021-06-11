Court Sacks PDP EXCO In Anambra

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama, Abuja has sacked the state and Local Government Executive Councils (EXCOs) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State.

Justice O.A. Adeniyi gave the order sacking the EXCOs in a judgment on a suit marked: HC/CV/774/2021 filed by Samuel Anyakolah (for himself and all Local Government Chairmen and Ward executives that emerged from the Anambra PDP congress conducted on November 28 and December 1, 2017 under the supervision of Sir Chukwudi, as acting Chairman State Caretaker Committee).

Listed as defendants in the suit are the PDP, Chief Ndubisi Nwobu and Barr. Uchenna Obiora.

Anyakolah claimed that the PDP arbitrarily imposed state chairmen, Exco members and local government chairmen and national delegates on members in its South-east zonal congress of March March. 6, 2021.

He contended that the congress was held in disregard of an extant list of already inaugurated party officers and delegates that emerged from the Anambra PDP congresses conducted on November 28, 2017 and December 1, 2017 validated by Senator France Bent Ward Congress Appeal Panel report and Barrister Ukpai Ukairo Local Government Appeal Panel report.

Justice Adeniyi, in the judgment delivered on June 9, 2021, a copy of which was seen on Friday, agreed with the plaintiff/claimant) that the PDP violated its constitution in the conduct of the South-east zonal congress of March March. 6, 2021 and the appointments made therein.

The judge proceeded to declare among others, that “all congresses, designations or appointments made by the. first defendant (the PDP), with respect ti the positions of the state chairman, EXCO members and Local Government chairmen, as contained in pages 14,15 and 16 of the South-east zonal congress brochure of 6th March 2021 are hereby nullified and set aside.”



