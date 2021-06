Connect on Linked in

Actress Yetunde Barnabas and Footballer Peter Olayinka have had their court wedding, IgbereTV reports.

Taking to her Instagram page, Yetunde shared photos from the ceremony that was attended by family and friends. She wrote;

”Mr & Mrs Olayinka

11/06/21

#YOursforever June19th”

