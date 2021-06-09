Criminals Dressed In Military Uniform Killed In Kogi (Graphic Photos)

#BELLOEFFECT: VICIOUS CRIMINAL GANGS, SMASHED IN KOGI

Criminals dressed in military uniform today met their waterloo in Ajaokuta Area of Kogi State when the Nigerian Police repelled what would have been another circle of vicious kidnapping attack. The alleged criminals numbering five had blocked the road stopping vehicles until the men of the Anti-Crime Patrol team of the Nigerian Police swooped on them and engaged them in fierce gun battle. Two of the criminals were killed as three others escaped into the bush with gunshot injuries.

The police team are on the trails of the fleeing suspected kidnappers, combing bush areas around the location of incidence. The Police have in their possession items recovered from the criminals, that include two wooden AK47, 25 assorted GSM handsets, one First Bank ATM card bearing Mohammed Jamiu and undisclosed sum of money.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Government has praised the gallantry and swift response of the security forces who are ever poised to secure the state from criminal elements. The Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello through his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammed Onogwu called on citizens to go about their normal businesses as the state is battle ready to confront criminal elements and other related shenanigans.

“Kogi State has no abode for criminal elements, the state exists only for law abiding persons. Whoever think he can engage in crime will be decisively dealt. Our gallant security forces are on ground to ensure lives and property are secured, and the State will continue to provide the needed leadership”.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=333943148140452&id=100045743070422