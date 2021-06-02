Crisis Rocks Kano APC As New Faction Emerges

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State and an ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, Alhaji Abdulmajid Danbilki Kwamanda, has formed a new faction of the APC in the state, splitting the party into two in the state.

Kwamanda, who was a former national chairman of The Buhari Organisation (TBO) has been championing President Buhari’s ideologies since 2003 when the President first contested for the presidency on the platform of the All Peoples Party (APP) then, said Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje and the APC state Caretaker Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, should be held responsible for the crack in the party.

He said: “The actions of the governor as well the party caretaker chairman for blocking some party loyalists who wish to contest the state gubernatorial seat has clearly negated the principles of democratic norms and internal politicking. “We have well designed our movements and how we are going to ensure that our new APC Akida made it to the Government House in 2023.”

Kwamanda, who was said to be suspended from the party’s Kano Municipal Ward of Kofar Wambai for alleged anti-party activities, denied knowledge of the suspension, insisting that what they did was null and void. He said one could not be suspended or sacked from a party without being given fair hearing and or even contacting him to hear his own version of the story.

“I think those who say they suspended me are doing a hatchet job, but they have since failed, because right now as you can see, we have factions in the party with the emergence of our Akida faction, we will see who is who.” On whether President Muhammadu Buhari will not be happy with the splitting of APC in Kano and specifically coming from him, Kwamanda said: “Buhari does not control my political ideology and he knows that whatever I’m doing is the right thing.”



