Cross River Graduating Student Murdered On Campus By Phone Snatchers (Photos)

3rd June 2021 was a sad day in CRUTECH. A Graduating Virtual arts student popularly known as Ford who came for clearance was murdered on campus.

It is alleged that he was stabbed on the neck while trying to retrieve a snatched phone from hoodlums.

As a result of that, today being 4th June 2021, School management announced the closure and postponement of Academic activities in Calabar campus due to protest and vandalization from angry students. P.S, Maybe the young man would have survived if Sch Security van had fuel because they were contacted but they Claimed not to have fuel. Wickedness in high Places!