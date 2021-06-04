Cross River Varsity Shutdown Over Killing Of Student

Authorities of the Cross River State University Of Technology, CRUTECH has shutdown the Calabar campus of the institution following protests over the killing and injury of students by gunmen suspected to be cultists.

This development according the management is to secure lives and property, following the deadly attack and the tension it has generated on the affected campus.

Hours later, students in their hundreds staged a protest over the incident saying the University is becoming unsafe for them.

Eyewitness accounts say that the gunmen were moving from hostel to hostel threatening to kill anyone who disobeyed their directive.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the incident, said anti-riot police operatives with the support of other security agencies have been drafted to the university to forestall total breakdown of law and order around the area.



