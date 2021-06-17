Crying Shame! – Sowore Blasts ‘Opportunistic’ Iheanacho For Visiting Governor (Pics)

Sowore Blasts Kelechi Iheanacho, For Paying Courtesy Visit To Governor Yahaya Bello (Photos)

Activist and publisher, Omoyele Sowore, has blasted footballer, Kelechi Ihenacho, for paying a courtesy visit to the governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello today, IgbereTV reports.

The governor via his Facebook page, posted photos of the footballer paying him a visit.

He wrote;

”Finally, Senior Man Kelz Kelechi Iheanacho don cut soap for me!

It is always a pleasure to meet a teaming, Patriotic, Vibrant #nigerian #Youth.

Congratulations once again on your #facup win.

The future of our great Nation is the Younger Generations.

The time is now.

God bless #nigeria”

Reacting via his Facebook page as well, Sowore described Iheanacho as an opportunist.

”@67Kelechi They’ve heard of it, appear before Yahaya Bello & get shampoo/soap cut and joined together at the expense of the people of Kogi. Opportunists are in a “gold rush” to Kogi. It was Mikel Obi the other day and now it is opportunistic Kelechi Iheanacho @67Kelechi. Crying shame!”

