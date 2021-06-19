Cute Little Boy Dies In Kaduna House Fire (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A little boy identified as Ibrahim Faisal Ibrahim has allegedly died in a fire incident in Kaduna State, NaijaCover Reports.

Details of the incident are still sketchy, to NaijaCover As the time of filing this Report, however, it was gathered that the child fondly called Khalil was burnt to death when fire razed his family’s home in Mando area of Kaduna on Wednesday, June 16.

Meanwhile, Facebook users have taken to the platform to mourn the little boy.

