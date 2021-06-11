Cynthia Morgan To Eniola Badmus: It’s Your Loss Not Collecting Money From Men

It’s Your Loss You’re Not Collecting Money From Men – Cynthia Morgan To Eniola Badmus

Singer Cynthia Morgan now known as Madrina has taken a light swipe at Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus over the latter’s social media post, Igbere TV reports.

Eniola shared a post on her Instastories on Wednesday, saying ‘‘I think I am the only one that doesn’t collect money from who I am dating.”

The post generated a lot of reactions on social media.

Cynthia, 29, commented on the post, saying that it was Eniola’s loss that she does not collect money from the men she dates.

“Your loss,” she wrote.

Cynthia proceeded to give reasons for her comment via Instastories.

“I once had a policy of not collecting money from men or guys in general…ask about me. But it was a code. Cause I know the less I owe the more freedom I will have. But as you grow older you def want to settle down and allow a good man take care of you. So my sister, collect the money. Man money too go sweet oo. Lol,” she wrote.