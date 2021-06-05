Davido’s Ex Fianceé, Chioma Storms The Gym In Sultry Outfit (Video, Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OxZd_HvtM20

Chefchi dancing and gyming in skin tight jumpsuit that shows her succulent shape.

How I love to start my mornings lately, I wake up in the morning, have my herbal tea, then I dash to the gym!

When I get to the gym, my Deshapeables kit is always with me! I use my arm burner cream,which stimulates fat burn, I use my arm shaper and of course my cincher.

Then I dash to the treadmill for 20 mins, I dance a bit because working out should not be boring. I take my dumbbell and do some arm routine!

Remember to workout today❤️



https://www.instagram.com/p/CPnx0_2HQsZ/?utm_medium=copy_link