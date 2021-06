Sophia Momodu, the mother of singer Davido’s first child, Imade, took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her 34th birthday today June 9, IgbereTV reports.

Sharing stunning photos of herself, the mum of one wrote;

”Over the past year I’ve spent a lot of time strengthening my relationships – with God, with my daughter, with myself… This new chapter is for Manifestations and Gratitude. Happy birthday to me”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CP5K3pznfca/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link