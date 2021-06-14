Death Of Peju Ugboma: Federal Consumer Protection Council Holds Public Hearing

By on No Comment

See previous thread here: #JusticeForPeju, #JusticeForOmolara: FCCPC Begins Investigation

The Federal Consumer Protection Council will hold a public hearing into the death of Mrs. Peju Ugboma after a surgical/medical procedure at Premier Hospital, Victoria Island, Lagos State. The public hearing will take place on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry Conference and Exhibition Centre at Number 10, Dr Nurudeen Olowopopo Way, Alausa, Ikeja. The public hearing will be shown live on TVC News and it will also be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

See pictures below for further details.

https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2857653057832514&id=1378516612412840

Death Of Peju Ugboma: Federal Consumer Protection Council Holds Public Hearing added by on
View all posts by →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.