Death Of Peju Ugboma: Federal Consumer Protection Council Holds Public Hearing

See previous thread here: #JusticeForPeju, #JusticeForOmolara: FCCPC Begins Investigation

The Federal Consumer Protection Council will hold a public hearing into the death of Mrs. Peju Ugboma after a surgical/medical procedure at Premier Hospital, Victoria Island, Lagos State. The public hearing will take place on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry Conference and Exhibition Centre at Number 10, Dr Nurudeen Olowopopo Way, Alausa, Ikeja. The public hearing will be shown live on TVC News and it will also be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

