Decade Of Gas Initiative Will Transform Nigeria Into A Gas Nation – MD/CEO NLNG

“Through the Decade of Gas initiative, which I recently launched, we will transform Nigeria into a major gas and industrialised nation with gas playing the key role as revenue earner, fuel for industries and necessary feed for petrochemicals and fertiliser plants”- President Muhammadu Buhari

“I boldly say that the ground breaking of Train 7 is a guarantee to every stakeholder of more dividends in terms of further reduction in gas flaring, more revenue to the nation and shareholders, more job opportunities especially at the construction phase and more social investments for the society”- Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.

“Nigeria has ridden on the back of oil for over 50 years, but with this Train 7 project Nigeria is now set and I believe it is now time to fly on the wings of gas”- Anthony Attah, MD/CEO NLNG

#DecadeOfGas

#GovtAtWorkNG