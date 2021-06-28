Defection: No South-East Governor Has Told Us He Is Joining APC – PDP

Temidayo Akinsuyi, Lagos

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has denied the news reports making rounds that one of its governors from the South-East is close to joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

A chieftain of the party, Prince Kassim Afegbua in a statement on Sunday had said aside Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state who is set to join the APC on Tuesday, another South-East governor is also set to join the ruling party.

According to Afegbua “I have every cause to believe there is possibly a huge conspiracy between the Uche Secondus-led NWC and the Caretakers Committee of the APC, to keep quiet while the opposition is being plundered through defection.

“I won’t be surprised if by tomorrow Uche Secondus decides to defect to the APC for reasons that are obvious. As I write this, another PDP Governor from the South-East is also warming up to defect”.

“Also, another PDP Governor from the North-East is warming up to defect if the right leadership is not put in place to halt this drift”.

However, speaking with Daily Independent, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary said no PDP governor from South-East has informed the party leadership of leaving the party.

“No governor in the South East has told us that they are leaving our party for APC. None has said that” he said.

https://independent.ng/no-south-east-governors-has-told-us-they-are-joining-apc-pdp/